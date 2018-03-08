Queen Creek council OKs annexation, includes Ironwood Crossing homes

Queen Creek Town Council has approved an annexation that includes approximately 1,485 acres between Meridian and Ironwood and Ocotillo and Germann roads.
The area extends the northeast of the town’s boundaries and includes several commercial businesses, undeveloped land and the Ironwood Crossing community.
The annexation was approved March 7 on the council consent agenda after a Dec. 6 public hearing.
The annexation process for the area began in 2017. All of the properties within the annexed area will remain in Pinal County, and continue to pay taxes assessed by Pinal County.
One of the entry monuments designating the entrance to the Ironwood Crossing residential subdivision is in San Tan Valley.
“We are excited to welcome these properties into the Town of Queen Creek,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in a prepared statement following the council decision. “When a majority of property owners want to become a part of our municipality and it meets the annexation criteria established by the town, it is a mutually beneficially outcome.
“As a council, our responsibility is to provide exceptional services to our residents and businesses. We look forward to continuing to meet that responsibility for our established residents and businesses, as well as our newest additions.”
In order for an area to be annexed by the town, a majority of the property owners in the defined area must be in favor of annexation.
Once the town is approached with the necessary number of property owners in favor, the council considers six criteria:
- Financial
- Economic development
- Civic
- Planning and building
- Public safety
- Legal
There is a 30-day waiting period before the annexation will be effective April 9.
Pre-annexation development agreements between the town and Fulton Homes Ironwood Crossing, CBDG Ironwood LLC, and Corp. of the Presiding Bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were approved Feb. 21 as part of the council’s regular meeting consent agenda.
The agreement with Fulton Homes allows the town to annex about 601 residential lots within the Ironwood Crossing master-planned community.
It is generally located between Germann and Ocotillo roads to the north and south and Meridian Road and Ironwood to the west and east in San Tan Valley.
The agreement with CBDG Ironwood allows the town to annex a 19-acre parcel at the northwest corner of Ironwood and Ocotillo, while the agreement with Corp. of Presiding Bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints allows the town to annex a 530-acre parcel at the northwest corner of Ironwood and Pima roads.
The parcels are in the town’s planning area, which indicates properties that would be considered for annexation by the town, according to the town’s website: queencreek.org.
