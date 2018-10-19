Queen Creek council, school district board plan joint meeting Oct. 23

A collaboration study with Arizona State University’s REACH Institute on suicide prevention is to be discussed at the Wednesday, Oct. 23, joint meeting of the Queen Creek Town Council and the Queen Creek School District Governing Board.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

Scientists at the ASU REACH Institute are leaders in prevention science who have led the way in the development and implementation of evidence-based prevention and treatment worldwide. The ASU REACH Institute is within the Department of Psychology, according to reachinstitute.asu.edu.

Other topics on the joint council and school board agenda are:

Update on school district activities and events.

Construction, boundaries and teacher recruitment.

District community engagement.

Update on town activities and events.

Growth and development.

Economic development/Town Center.

Transportation.

