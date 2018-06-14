Queen Creek council votes 5-2 to install second-story windows on town building

A $53,393 contract with Core Construction for the installation of second-story office windows at the municipal services building was approved June 6 in a 5-2 vote of the Queen Creek Town Council.

Voting for the contract were Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney (by phone) and council members Robin Benning, Julia Wheatley, Jeff Brown and Dawn Oliphant. Voting no were Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and Councilman Jake Hoffman.

Large windows will be installed adjacent to office doors on the second-floor perimeter offices of the town’s municipal services building, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. They are intended to match the windows already installed on the first floor of the same facility, Troy White, public works director, said in a memo to the council.

“The requested sidelites will harvest natural light from the outside and distribute that light throughout the interior workspaces of the facility, which currently has limited to no natural light distribution,” he said in the memo.

“The ultimate goal is to provide a higher performing facility and employees through the introduction of natural lighting and a more open impression for all employees to enjoy,” he said.

“Natural light is important, related to better productivity, performance and the reduction of job-related stress,” he said.

Work on the windows is slated to be done on Fridays, weekends or after business hours, according to a work order from Vincent Mauro, project manager for the town of Queen Creek.

The project includes demolition of drywall and studs to make room for new hollow metal sidelite frames in existing partitions, according to a document from Bret Pennington of CORE Construction Inc.

Hollow metal sidelite frames are to be installed in the drywall for offices 211, 212, 213, 214, 215, 216, 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 223, 224, 225 and in the human-resource office, according to the document. New quarter-inch tempered glass with frosted film will be installed.

