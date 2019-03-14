Queen Creek couple reaches new heights with Prolift Rental

A Queen Creek couple opened Prolift Rental to help others with industrial needs maneuver in constricted workspaces.

“My wife and I have a scissor lift rental company located here in Queen Creek, with all brand new state-of-the-art equipment that we rent out,” said Justin Hagerty, 45.

He and his wife, Kristina, 41, not only operate the family-owned business but want to instill business values in their children.

Aside from managing a rental fleet consisting of new Genie Lifts of various lengths, they manage their combined household of kids of various ages.

Mr. Hagerty shared a little information about himself and the new business venture.