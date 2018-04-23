Queen Creek, DEA to host prescription drug disposal event

Queen Creek is hosting a Prescription Drug Take Back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 28 in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The local effort will be at the Law Enforcement and Community Chambers Building, 20727 E. Civic Parkway, according to a press release.
The Take Back event provides an opportunity for residents to safely dispose of unused, unwanted and expired prescriptions and over the counter medication; liquids, needles and inhalers will not be accepted.
Approximately 90 pounds of medication were collected at the last local event, contributing to more than 912,000 pounds collected nationally, a release states.
The Take Back initiative addresses important issues related to public safety and public health. Medication that is left in home cabinets is highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.
Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.
According to the DEA, studies indicate that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
Additionally, flushing medicine down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose potential safety and health hazards.
