Queen Creek Domestic Water Improvement District bonds before county supervisors

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, as members of an improvement district, are slated on Wednesday to vote on the calling of bonds by the K91, Queen Creek Domestic Water Improvement District.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19 in the Supervisors’ Auditorium, 205 W. Jefferson in Phoenix. The agenda is at maricopa.gov.

Property owners in the Queen Creek Domestic Water Improvement District have pre-paid property assessments to the district as allowed by A.R.S. §48-985. The pre-payments require the calling of bonds by the district treasurer in accordance with A.R.S. §48-986, according to the meeting’s agenda.

Two assessments are listed in board of supervisors documents. One calls for payment of the principal amount of the call, $156.34, and the accrued interest, $3.81, for a total of $160.15. The second one has a principal amount of $94.66 and accrued interest of $2.31, for a total of $96.77.

