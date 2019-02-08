Queen Creek drivers deal with additional projects along roads

An upcoming closure at the Power and Ocotillo roads intersection is among the projects that have been added to Queen Creek’s traffic alert list.

Riggs Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts will be required from Power to Hawes roads for roadway improvements, 24 hours a day through Monday, Feb. 18. Power Road northbound and southbound lane shifts will occur between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms for road improvements, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. through Monday, Feb. 18. Rittenhouse Road northbound lane shifts will take place between Combs Road and the railroad spur crossing for roadway widening, 24 hours daily through Monday, April 1. Erosion repair work will force Sossaman Road northbound and southbound lane shifts between Via Del Verde and Ocotillo Road, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, Feb. 15. Barnes Parkway eastbound and westbound lane shifts will be required between Shetland Street and 212th Street for asphalt hot patching, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Monday, Feb. 18. Rittenhouse Road southbound lane shifts will occur at Germann Road for sidewalk repair and driveway installation, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Tuesday, Feb. 19. Water line repairs will force southbound Ellsworth Road lane shifts at Cloud Road, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. through Friday, Feb. 15. There will be eastbound lanes shifts along Ocotillo Road between Ironwood and Stetson roads, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Monday, Feb. 18. Queen Creek Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts at Ellsworth Road will occur for road widening work, 24 hours daily through Monday, March 4. Water line installation work will close Meridian Road northbound at Ocotillo Road Wednesday-Thursday, Feb. 13-14. No right or left turn onto Meridian. Town officials are providing advance notice of a closure at the Power and Ocotillo roads intersection for street light installation, grading, paving and striping, 24 hours daily Friday-Monday, March 1-4. Rittenhouse Road southbound lane shifts will be required between 211th Way and East Village Loop Road S for paving work, 24 hours daily through Friday, Feb. 15. Utility work will force Cloud Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts between Rittenhouse and Crismon roads for utility work, 24 hours daily through Saturday, March 30. Gary Road southbound lane shifts between Riggs and Mews roads will take place for temporary road widening, 24 hours daily Monday, Feb. 11 through Tuesday, Feb. 19.

Due to the nature of the work, according to town officials, dates and times are subject to change without notice.

