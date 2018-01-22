Queen Creek Economic Development Commission to meet Jan. 24

Members of the Queen Creek Economic Development Commission will meet starting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, in Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
The meeting agenda has not been posted on the Economic Development Commission webpage on the town’s website.
The commission assists town staff on updating and revising the Queen Creek Strategic Plan for Economic Development. Commission members are appointed by the Queen Creek Town Council to help define an updated vision for the town and develop a series of new strategies and action items, according to the commission’s webpage.
For more information, visit the town’s website or call 480-358-3000.