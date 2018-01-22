Queen Creek Economic Development Commission to meet Jan. 24

Jan 22nd, 2018 · by · Comments:

Members of the Queen Creek Economic Development Commission will meet starting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, in Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.

The meeting agenda has not been posted on the Economic Development Commission webpage on the town’s website.

The commission assists town staff on updating and revising the Queen Creek Strategic Plan for Economic Development. Commission members are appointed by the Queen Creek Town Council to help define an updated vision for the town and develop a series of new strategies and action items, according to the commission’s webpage.

For more information, visit the town’s website or call 480-358-3000.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie