Queen Creek Economic Development Commission meets June 26

The Queen Creek Economic Development Commission is meeting Wednesday in part to discuss its annual work plan priorities for fiscal year 2019-20.

The Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. (File photo)

The meeting begins at 7:30 a.m. June 26 in the Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek.

Other items on the agenda include discussion and possible action on the chair and vice chair positions, a presentation on downtown core activities and a presentation on the draft economic development website.

The Economic Development Commission assists town staff on updating and revising the Queen Creek strategic plan for economic development. Commission members are appointed by the Town Council to help define an updated vision for the town and develop a series of new strategies and action items, according to queencreek.org.

