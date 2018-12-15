Queen Creek Eduprize School student arrested, made ‘concerning’ videos, PCSO says

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 13-year-old from Eduprize School in Queen Creek on the charge of interfering with an educational institution.

“On Dec. 7, PCSO received information regarding several YouTube videos that seemed concerning in nature,” Navideh Forghani, PCSO public information officer, said in a release.

“At that time, it was determined the individual in the video made no overt verbal school threats. During the investigation, more information was developed. PCSO identified the student and deputies arrested him Thursday night,” she said.

“The student is currently in juvenile detention and could possibly face more charges. This is an ongoing investigation and we cannot release any more information at this time. This is not connected to the incident in Apache Junction today.”

