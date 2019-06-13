Queen Creek empowers town manager for Queen Creek/Signal Butte intersection project

Road construction similar to that on Ocotillo Road will be coming to the intersection of Signal Butte and Queen Creek roads. (File photo)

The Queen Creek Town Council authorized the town manager and department directors to sign certain contracts and agreements for the complete delivery of the Queen Creek and Signal Butte intersection.

Those contracts and agreements can total an amount just shy of $8.2 million. The item was on the consent agenda, which the council approved at its June 5 meeting.

In early 2018, the council approved a project order with EPS Group for engineering design of the street drainage and utility related to improvements to the intersection.

Both Signal Butte and Queen Creek roads will become five-lane roads. The improvements to the intersection will include full traffic lanes, curb and gutter improvements, drainage culverts, landscaping and medians.

Town staff say the improvements will be “designed to match into proposed adjacent development designed and built improvements.” Staff estimate these improvements to happen within the next two to six years.

“This proposed intersection and drainage project fills in the void where the various projects meet and provides traffic and drainage continuity critical to the area,” town staff say in a report to council.

To fund the project, there is a delegation resolution to not exceed an amount just shy of $8.2 million. This budget includes $2 million for Queen Creek Road — Ellsworth to Signal Butte. To cover this project, the town allocated a bit more than $2.82 million.

The remaining funding includes the project Signal Butte — Ocotillo to Queen Creek. That total is a bit more than $6.17 million.

The town originally had plans for the Signal Butte project to come out of the fiscal year 2023-24 budget and will require reallocation and usage of contingency to move it to the fiscal year 2019-20 budget.