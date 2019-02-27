Queen Creek Finance Director McCarty appointed to Public Safety Personnel Retirement System board

Queen Creek’s finance director, Scott McCarty, was recently appointed to serve on the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Board of Trustees.

The board of trustees governs PSPRS overseeing the system’s policies, operations and investments. Appointments to the nine-member board are five-year terms and are made by the governor, senate president and speaker of the house. Mr. McCarty was nominated by the League of Arizona Cities and Towns and appointed by Arizona Senate President Steve Yarbrough, according to a release.

“Scott continues to be a leader in the area of our state retirement system,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in the release.

“Scott’s expertise related to financial management and the pension system has been invaluable to the town and his knowledge will be used in a state-wide capacity to assist other communities,” he said.

Through Mr. McCarty’s leadership, the town implemented a policy to fund the town’s unfunded pension liabilities so these costs would not be paid by future residents and businesses, the release states.

The town currently has no unfunded liability for sworn firefighters, has a fully funded reserve of $19.7 million for the town’s pension liability associated with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office contract, and has set aside $7.4 million, approximately one-third of the town’s portion of the Arizona State Retirement Systems unfunded liability, according to the release.

Mr. McCarty previously served as the chair of the League of Cities and Towns Pension Task Force. He has worked as the town’s finance director since 2015.

