Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department celebrates 14 graduates

The joint fire academy class of 18-2 came to an end with a graduation ceremony Friday, Feb. 1 with the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department celebrating the successful completion of 14 graduates along with graduates from Mesa, Casa Grande and Fort McDowell.

“We are excited to welcome these fantastic men and women to Queen Creek,” Mayor Gail Barney said in a prepared statement.

“Safety continues to be one of our top priorities. The graduating class of 18-2 is an important addition to our outstanding fire and medical department to ensure we meet the safety needs of our community.”

The QCFMD graduation class of 18-2 includes Matt Araiza, Matt Bailey, Kevin Brown, Ryan Denning, Derick DeRoche, Stephan Dotson, Andrew Gomez, Justin Harper, Larry Mylek, Eric Parr, Jason Pridie, Sarah Raczkowski, Kristi Scott and Jason Spann.

The current plan for QCFMD includes five station with three of the stations open, according to a press release.

With more than 50,000 residents, the town is in the process of designing Fire Station 4 in the northeast area of town and constructing an interim Fire Station 5 in the southeast area. Fire Station 5 is anticipated to open this month and Fire Station 4 is scheduled to open in 2020.

