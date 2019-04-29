As the temperatures continue to rise, the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department is reminding residents to be safe around water and help prevent drownings.



According to the Children Safety Zone, there have been 23 water related incidents in Maricopa and Pinal counties this year, and 10 water related deaths, a press release states.



“Sadly, drowning is the leading cause of death for children,” QCFMD Chief Vance Gray said in a prepared statement.



“There are important steps we can take to help prevent these tragic incidents. We encourage the ABCDs of water safety to offer layers of protection. As a community, we have to remain vigilant in and around water.”



QCFMD reminds residents to use the ABCDs of water safety, which include adult supervision; barriers between children and water; classes in CPR for adults and swim lessons for children; and devices near water including rescue rings, hooks and lifejackets.



It also reminds people to always look in the pool first: every second counts when an individual is drowning and precious time is often wasted looking elsewhere. Always look for missing individuals, especially children in the pool or spa first.



The department also says drowning is silent and many people believe they will hear someone drowning because the individual will be screaming or splashing. However, drowning is silent with the individual unable to make noise.



If a resident comes across somebody in a source of water, QCFMD recommends they yell for help and pull the person out of the water; call 911 immediately; and begin CPR if they are trained.



If they are not trained in CPR, they should follow instructions from the 911 operator until help arrives, according to a release.



QCFMD offers free CPR classes for groups of six or more. The four-hour class is open to individuals 13 years of age and older. The class must be within the Town of Queen Creek, and the group is responsible for securing the location.



To schedule a class, residents can contact CPRClass@QueenCreek.org with your name and phone number; reference CPR in the subject. QCFMD will also be offering CPR classes on select Saturdays. Upcoming dates will be posted on QC Fire’s Facebook page.

