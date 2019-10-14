Queen Creek Fire and Medical encourages all to plan, practice a fire escape

In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. (Queen Creek Fire and Medical)

The Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department joined forces with the National Fire Protection Association during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 6-12, to urge residents to plan and practice their escape.

The campaign — “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!” — works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe, according to a release.

Today’s home fires burn faster than ever. In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Knowing how to use that time wisely takes planning and practice, the release states.

Vance Gray

“Situational awareness is a skill people need to use wherever they go,” Queen Creek Fire Chief Vance Gray said in the release. “No matter where you are, look for available exits. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately.”

Throughout the month of October, QCFMD will be visiting third graders in the community. Firefighters will work with the kids to teach them the importance of smoke alarms, general fire safety, pool safety, the importance of helmets and exit drills. QCFMD will also visit pre-schools to introduce children to firefighters.

To schedule a visit, call the Fire Administration Office at 480-358-3360. For more safety information, go to Firepreventionweek.org or Sparky.org. To stay updated on town news and events, follow Facebook.com/QCFire and Twitter.com/TownofQC.

