Queen Creek Fire and Medical encourages safety around water

As the temperatures continue to rise, the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department reminds residents to be safe around water and help prevent drownings.
According to the Children Safety Zone, there have been 10 water related incidents in Maricopa and Pinal counties this year and seven water-related deaths.
“Water safety should be practiced year-round,” QCFMD Chief Ron Knight said in a release. “We want people to enjoy the water, but we want them to do so safely. Water-related injuries and deaths are preventable, be proactive in preventing these tragic incidents.”
In addition to knowing the ABCDs of water safety: Adult supervision, Barriers between children and water, Classes in CPR for adults and swim lessons for children, and Devices near water including rescue rings, hooks and life jackets, QCFMD has the following tips:
- Look in the pool first: every second counts when an individual is drowning and precious time is often wasted looking elsewhere. Always look for missing individuals, especially children in the pool or spa first.
- Drowning is silent: many people believe they will hear someone drowning because the individual will be screaming or splashing. However, drowning is silent with the individual unable to make noise.
If you find someone in any source of water:
- Yell for help and pull the person out of the water.
- Call 9-1-1 immediately.
- Begin CPR if you are trained.
- If you are not trained to administer CPR, follow the instructions from the 9-1-1 operator until help arrives.
QCFMD offers free CPR classes for groups of six or more. The four-hour class is open to individuals 13 years of age and older.
The class must be held within the town of Queen Creek and the group is responsible for securing the location. To schedule a class, email CPRClass@QueenCreek.org with a name and phone number; reference CPR in the subject.
