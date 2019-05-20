Queen Creek Fire and Medical recognizes Kimberly Key for her life-saving efforts

At the May 15 Town Council meeting, Queen Creek Recreation Technician Kimberly Key was recognized by the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department for her life-saving efforts.

“Kimberly’s swift action and calm demeanor helped one of our senior-program participants when she became unresponsive,” Deputy Fire Chief Andy Marlar said in a release.

“Immediate CPR can greatly increase the chances of survival, which is why CPR training is so important. On behalf of Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department, and the community, I would like to commend Kimberly for her quick and heroic actions.”

Last month, one of the participants became unresponsive during the senior program. Ms. Key quickly assessed the situation and following the prompt from dispatch, she put her training into action administering CPR.

Due to the importance of bystander CPR, QCFMD currently offers free CPR classes for groups of six or more. QCFMD will also be launching Safety Saturdays, which will include monthly CPR classes, in late summer.

To schedule a group class, email CPRClass@QueenCreek.org with your name and phone number, and reference CPR in the subject. The four-hour class is open to individuals 13 years of age and older. The class must be held within the Town of Queen Creek and the group is responsible for securing the location.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.