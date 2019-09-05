Queen Creek Fire and Medical to offer free ‘Stop the Bleed’ trainings beginning Sept. 28

Registration is required for the free classes that will be held at the Law Enforcement and Community Chambers Building, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. (Photo courtesy of CAC)

In a medical emergency with uncontrolled bleeding, seconds matter.

“Stop the Bleed” is a national awareness campaign and call to action. Queen Creek Fire & Medical Department is offering free Stop the Bleed trainings to increase the number of bystanders prepared to help in an emergency, according to a release.

“The more people we can train with basic life-saving skills, the healthier our community will be,” QCFMD’s Chief Vance Gray said in the release. “As your first responders, we know the value of having trained bystanders, which is why we are investing in these free monthly trainings. I encourage our residents help improve the survivability of our community by participating in the Stop the Bleed and CPR trainings.”

The free classes will be held at the Law Enforcement and Community Chambers Building, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. Registration is required –— go to QueenCreek.org/StoptheBleed to reserve a spot for the Sept. 28 training, space is limited.

QCFMD also offers free monthly CPR classes. The Sept. 28 class is full, but a limited number of seats are available for the Oct. 12 training. Go to QueenCreek.org/CPR to register.

For more information about the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department, visit QueenCreek.org/fire.

