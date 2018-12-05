Queen Creek Fire and Medical wishes holiday safety tips to all

From family meals to decorations, many holiday traditions can be a safety hazard if not properly prepared with caution.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, home fires originate frequently in the kitchen. Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are the most common days for home cooking fires.

The Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department, according to a press release, wants the holiday season to be joyous and offer the following safety recommendations to reduce holiday hazards.

Christmas Tree Safety

Select a tree with fresh, green needles.

Place the tree and ornaments at least three feet from any heat source.

Water the tree daily.

Replace lights that are worn, have broken cords or loose bulbs.

Never use candles to decorate the tree.

Always turn off tree lights before leaving and going to bed.

Remove the tree when dry by recycling it at one of the town’s tree recycling events.

Cooking Safety

Keep flammable things away from the stovetop such as oven mitts, food packaging, etc.

Stay in the kitchen when frying, grilling or boiling food and turn off the stove if you must leave the room.

Thaw the turkey completely before cooking.

Place a lid on the pan and turn off the burner if you have a pan fire.

Keep kids at least three feet away from the stove, oven, hot food and liquids.

General Safety

Do not let pets or kids play too close to space heaters and never leave space heaters unattended.

Do not plug extension cords into one another.

Only use lights and extension cords outside that are labeled for outdoor use.

Check decorations for any frayed or pinched wires and discard any worn decorations.

Blow out lit candles when you leave the room or go to bed.

Install working smoke alarms on every level in your home including bedrooms, and outside of each sleeping area; Test the alarms monthly and change the batteries annually.

The Town of Queen Creek will offers free recycling services for Christmas trees, electronics, paint and cooking oil from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 5 and Jan. 12 at the Town’s Field Operations Facility, 19715 S. 220th Street, the release adds.

The Town also offers a free cooking oil recycling program that recycles used oil collected and turned into clean biodiesel fuel. Collection barrels are available all year at Fire Station 2 located 24787 S. Sossaman Road.

Visit: QueenCreek.org/Recycling.

