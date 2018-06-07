Queen Creek Fire, Medical offers summer heat tips

The Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department wants the community to be prepared for the heat, reminding residents it is important to drink plenty of water as dehydration is a common heat-related illness.

“Our goal is to prevent heat related injuries and illnesses,” Queen Creek Fire and Medical Deputy Chief Vance Gray said in a prepared statement.

“Never leave children or pets alone in vehicles and limit outdoor activities in the heat of the day. Underestimating the serious risk of heat can have serious consequences.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention encourages residents to drink plenty of fluids; avoid liquids such as alcohol and sugary drinks that cause the loss of more body fluids; stay indoors when possible, wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothes; and never leave anyone or pets in a closed, parked vehicle.

The center also recommends limiting outdoor activities to morning and evening hours; if residents need to go outdoors, rest in the shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and sunscreen.

The Human Society also recommends pet owners watch humidity, limit exercise in the heat, provide ample shade and water for the pet, cool them from the inside as well as out and watch for signs of heatstroke.

Summer months are also crucial to highlight water safety, a release states. The town’s fire and medical department recommends residents always practice the ABCs of water safety.

This includes adult supervision, barriers between children and water and classes in CPR for adults and swim lessons for children and Devices near water including rescue rings, hooks and lifejackets.

QCFMD offers free CPR classes for groups of six or more. The four-hour class is open to individuals 13 years of age and older. The class must be within the Queen Creek, and the group is responsible for securing the location.

