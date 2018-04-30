Queen Creek fire, medical partner with program to aid teens

The Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department has partnered with UMOM New Day Center to become three of the four Safe Place locations in Queen Creek.
UMOM is the lead agency for Safe Place, a national program, in Maricopa County. Safe Place is a community resource for those ages 12-17 available 24 hours a day.
“As a community, it is imperative that we are providing the necessary resources for our youth, particularly during their times of need,” stated QCFMD Deputy Chief Vance Gray.
“As an organization dedicated to safety, designating our fire stations as official Safe Places was a natural fit. We are committed to being part of the solution, and we are ensuring all of our firefighters receive the necessary training, so we are ready to provide this important service for our teens.”
As a designated Safe Place, the Queen Creek fire stations are listed on the Safe Place website and have signs indicating they are a Safe Place. When a teen goes to a Safe Place location, a youth care worker is dispatched to the site to meet with the teen and transport the individual to the Open Hands program, according to a release.
The program provides shelter in a secure location while the individual is connected with the necessary resources.
In addition to the three Queen Creek fire stations, all Quick Trips are designated Safe Place locations. For more information about Safe Place, visit NationalSafePlace.org. For help from Safe Place, text “SAFE” to 4HELP. In an emergency, dial 9-1-1.
The Town of Queen Creek has also partnered with Banner Ironwood Medical Center to host a free community forum addressing suicide prevention and awareness. The community conversation will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at the Law Enforcement and Community Chambers Building, 20727 E. Civic Parkway, Queen Creek.
For more information about the fire and medical department visit QueenCreek.org/QCFMD.
