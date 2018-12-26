Queen Creek Fire station, roadway improvements planned on gifted 4 acres

Four acres donated to the Town of Queen Creek, worth an estimated $800,000, will be used for a future fire station, drainage and roadway improvements at Queen Creek and Signal Butte roads.

The Queen Creek Town Council on Dec. 17 voted 5-0 to approve a resolution accepting the land donation from Barney Farms I LLC. Mayor Gail Barney had a conflict of interest and abstained from voting, and Councilman Jake Hoffman was absent.

“(T)he mayor and council have authorized the acceptance of certain real property … identifying the real property as necessary for roadway right-of-way and associated improvements and other public uses,” the resolution approved by the council states.

Three town projects would benefit from the donation of the 4.14 acres, Troy White, public works director, said in a memo to the council.

“The major portions of the donation would be used for the Queen Creek and Signal Butte road intersection, roadway alignment and future fire station No. 4,” he said. “Additionally a portion of the donated property would be used for the future Queen Creek Sports Complex and some additional channelization to handle drainage issues in the area.”

An alternative to the donation would be to purchase the property at an estimated cost of $800,000, Mr. White said.

The town will receive the property after paying $10, according to a special warranty deed in the council packet.

“For the sum of … $10 and other valuable consideration, Barney Farms I LLC, an Arizona limited liability company, (grantor) hereby conveys to the Town of Queen Creek, an Arizona municipal corporation (grantee), certain real property situated in Maricopa County, Arizona,” the warranty deed states.

