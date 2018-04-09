Queen Creek follows Water Awareness Month with landscaping workshop 

Queen Creek officials urge residents to conserve water during Water Awareness Month. (Special to the Independent/Town of Queen Creek)

The town of Queen Creek has immersed itself in Water Awareness Month, providing residents with facts, tips and advice on how to conserve the precious Arizona resource. 

Simple water-saving techniques, such as turning off the water while brushing teeth or watering lawns in the morning during the summer, not only help save water, they can also help reduce monthly water bills, according to a release. 

April is also a good time to conduct a home water audit, which helps identify leaks and activities that may involve high water usage, town officials stated. For step-by-step instructions on how to complete a home water audit, visit QueenCreek.org/ConserveTheQC. 

The town also offers free classes for Queen Creek utility customers on such topics as rainwater harvesting and basic backyard makeovers. 

The next water workshop will be 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 19, in Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. The free workshop will share tips for creating landscaping for small spaces. To register, or for a full list of classes, visit QueenCreek.org/WaterSmart, email ConservetheQC@QueenCreek.org or call 480-358-3455.  For more information about the town’s water department, visit QueenCreek.org/water.

