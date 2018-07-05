The town of Queen Creek will have an ice cream social 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 21, at the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

The Queen Creek Town Council will be the host for the event, which provides an opportunity for residents to learn more about what’s happening in town while enjoying a Dilly Bar from Dairy Queen.

“With a fun and casual atmosphere, the community gathering provides residents with an opportunity to share their opinions and learn about projects impacting Queen Creek. Town representatives will be available to answer questions, share information and display upcoming projects,” according to a release from the town.

Whether you have a question about a roadway project or want to know more about new businesses coming to town, the event will provide some answers, the release stated. Additional topics include law enforcement, the fire department, recreation, trash and recycling services and more.

In honor of Parks and Recreation Month, registration for the town’s fall session of recreation classes also will open on Saturday, July 21; registration for non-residents will open on July 30.

