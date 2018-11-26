Queen Creek High School students receive Hands-only CPR training

More than 2,000 Queen Creek High School students received Hands-only CPR training from Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department firefighters.

According to a press release, students practiced and watched a quick video before administering CPR to mannequins donated by the American Heart Association during the training on Nov. 21.

Two of the firefighters, who assisted with instructing the students, graduated from Queen Creek High School, the release said of QCFMD representatives.

Noting the importance of delivering CPR at the proper rate of 100-to 120-beats-per-minute, instructors stated that certain songs can help a person remember the rate.

So, the students practiced their skills to Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance” and the Bee Gee’s “Staying Alive” among others, the release noted.

Queen Creek Fire and Medical offers free community Hands-only CPR classes for anyone interested in learning this CPR technique, added the release.

