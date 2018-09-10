Queen Creek hires financial advisor Wedbush Securities Inc.

A contract for financial-advisor services to assist with issuing debt for transportation projects and water rights has been approved by the Queen Creek Town Council.

The council on Sept. 5 unanimously approved its consent agenda, including a contract with Wedbush Securities Inc.

“Wedbush Securities appreciates the opportunity to serve as municipal advisor to the town of Queen Creek,” James L. Stricklin, managing director in public finance, said in a letter to Scott McCarty, the town’s finance director, which was included in the council’s packet.

The business, founded in 1955, provides private and institutional clients with a range of securities brokerage, wealth management and investment banking services, according to wedbush.com.

Wedbush is the financial advisor to various Arizona cities and towns including the town of Gilbert and the city of Surprise, Mr. McCarty said in a memo to the council.

A financial advisor is compensated at the time of the debt issuance. The fee structure is included in the contract and is based on the amount of the bond issue. Assuming a $22 million transportation bond issue, the estimated fee paid to Wedbush would be $45,000, according to Mr. McCarty.

“In anticipation of the town issuing debt for transportation projects within the next six months, and possibly water rights thereafter, this contract for financial advisor services is being recommended at this time,” Mr. McCarty said.

“The town’s financial advisor is critical in the process of issuing debt. The financial advisor has a fiduciary responsibility solely to the town.”

A financial advisor’s responsibility is to advise the town on all matters related to issuing debt, including type of debt, timing, structure, term, market conditions and managing bond underwriters.

“They also assist in maintaining with our relationship with the bond-rating agencies and providing outstanding debt information for our annual budget and financial report,” Mr. McCarty said in the memo.

Voting to approve the consent agenda were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilina Turley and council members Jake Hoffman, Robin Benning, Dawn Oliphant, Julia Wheatley and Jeff Brown.

