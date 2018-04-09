Queen Creek holds the line on raising primary property tax

As revenue from primary property tax has increased in the Town of Queen Creek each year for the past three years, town officials say they will not raise taxes on the November election ballot to help continue paying for public safety services.
During the Queen Creek Town Council meeting April 4, town officials said they plan to keep in place the $1.95 per $100 of property value assessment — $195 annually for a $100,000 house — for primary property tax revenue going into the 2018-19 fiscal year budget that begins July 1.
Additionally, the municipality will continue contracting with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for police services.
The current primary property tax was approved by town voters in 2007.
Queen Creek has its own fire department, but holds a discussion about every two years to see if it would be financially feasible to implement its own police department.
The current rate of primary property tax will stay in place until property values will be re-assessed in the near future. Property values are expected to increase by 5 percent along with revenue following the forthcoming re-assessment, but not tax, Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney says.
Town council and officials needed some guidance on the issue heading into the 2018-19 fiscal year budget, Mr. Barney said.
Queen Creek’s fiscal year budget forecasts:
- $6.6 million cost for services from the MCSO;
- $500,000 increase from this current fiscal year that includes the cost of five deputies and a sergeant; and
- $11.5 million cost for fire services that includes 12 firefighters and one assistant chief.
“This discussion happens every year,” Mr. Barney said.
“Staff wanted some guidance on where to go with these revenues. We’re trying to be as economically responsible as we can with what we’ve got. We look at whether it’s financially feasible to start our own police department, but we’re not ready to do that right now. Will we do it in the future? Who knows? Right now, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is the best bang for our buck.”
Currently, 100 percent of the primary property tax revenue is spent on public safety services, which covers just about 40 percent of the public safety budget, according to Mr. Barney.
A portion of Queen Creek’s general fund revenue will go toward the public safety budget, according to Constance Wilson, a spokesperson for Queen Creek.
The 2018-19 fiscal year budget forecasts an overall $18.1 million budget for public safety, translating to $6.6 million for police services from MCSO and $11.5 million for the Queen Creek Fire Department.
The fire department budget sees a $4.1 million increase (28 percent) from the previous year. The additional expenses include a new northeast fire station with a new fire truck. Of the fire department’s budget, $1.2 million will go toward the 12 new firefighters and new assistant chief.
Ms. Wilson also confirmed that Queen Creek is not considering increasing the primary property tax rate of $1.95 per assessed $100.
“Because the town’s property tax rate is based on assessed values, when property values increase, the amount of revenues collected can also increase, without raising the tax rate,” Ms. Wilson said. “The town’s primary property tax is based on residential parcels. In 2013 there were approximately 8,300 residential parcels and today there are approximately 12,600 residential parcels.”
Queen Creek Finance Director Scott McCarty says each year the town council has the opportunity to decide if they’re going to set the levy amount at the maximum or a lower amount.
“Regardless of where they set the levy, a transfer is required from the General Fund to the Emergency Services Fund as the revenues collected from the primary property tax do not cover all of the expenses for public safety,” Mr. McCarty said.
The following is a breakdown of Queen Creek’s primary property tax revenue:
- Fiscal year 2016-17 collected: $4.9 million;
- Fiscal year 2017-18 collected: $5.5 million;
- Fiscal year 2018-19 levied: $6.2 million (not all property taxes have been collected to date for this fiscal year).
In comparison, Queen Creek’s costs to contract with the MCSO for annual police services:
- Fiscal year 2015-16: $5.4 million;
- Fiscal year 2016-17: $5.8 million;
- Fiscal year 2017-18: $6.1 million.
Queen Creek’s annual costs for its fire department:
- Fiscal year 2015-16: $6.6 million;
- Fiscal year 2016-17: $5.9 million;
- Fiscal year 2017-18: $6.9 million.
Another reason not to consider increasing primary property taxes was due to the extra amount of state-shared revenue that Queen Creek is in line to receive after holding a Special (mid-decade) Census in the fall of 2015. Queen Creek is slated to receive an extra $3.5 million a year for its general fund due to its population increase between 2010 and 2015, Mr. Barney says.
Queen Creek’s population has increased from about 26,000 to 45,000 in the last seven years, according to the U.S. Census.