Queen Creek honors staff members who are veterans

In honor of Veterans Day, the Town of Queen Creek recognizes its employees who have served our country.

The town has two staff members, Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre staff member Dereck Guenther and firefighter paramedic Dallas Pardo, who are deployed, according to a press release.

“We are proud of all of the men and women who have served and are forever grateful for their service to our country,” Mayor Gail Barney said in a prepared statement.

“Our thoughts are with Dallas and Dereck as they are currently serving our country, and we hope for their safe and speedy return. I extend a special thank you to all our veterans, especially those who are members of our town staff.”

Firefighter Sigifredo Castro has served as a Sergeant in the Army National Guard since 2007. Park Ranger Marco Gonzaba served from 1968-71 as a Special Forces Army Ranger.

Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre Maintenance and Operations Specialist Monte Feller served in the Army Reserves from January 1989 to August 2001. Mr. Guenther is in the Army Reserves and is deployed.

Application and Desktop Support Analyst Lindsay Kirkpatrick served from 1993-97 as a Senior Airman in the U.S. Air Force. Capt. Paramedic Keith Lloyd served from 1997-2005 as a Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class, U.S. Navy.

Mr. Pardo has served Sergeant in the Military Police for the Arizona Army National Guard since 2012. He is deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Firefighter Kevin Ritter served from 1990 to 1994 as a Petty Officer 3rdClass, Aviation Structural Mechanic- Hydraulics in the U.S. Navy.

Malcolm Trevino served from 2011-15 in two Afghanistan and one Iraq tours as a sergeant in the U.S. Army Special Operations-160th S.O.A.R (A) also known as the “Nightstalkers.”

Building Safety Manager, Michael Williams served from 1971-1985. He served with the 161st Air Refueling Group – Arizona Air National Guard as a Master Sergeant.

Staff provided photos and information on a voluntary basis; some veterans working for the town may have opted not to provide information, a release states.

“On behalf of the Town of Queen Creek, we would like to thank all veterans for their service,” the release stated.

