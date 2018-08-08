Queen Creek host ribbon-cutting ceremony for Crismon Road extension

Motorists now have an additional north-south option when traveling through Queen Creek as the Crismon Road extension, from Queen Creek Road north to Germann Road, opened Tuesday, Aug. 7, following a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The one-mile extension includes one lane in each direction, bike lanes and intersection improvements at Crismon and Germann roads, according to a press release.

“This new roadway provides an important additional north-south connector that will help alleviate some of the traffic on Ellsworth Road, especially as we are working to improve that roadway to three lanes in each direction,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in a prepared statement. “This project is just one example of our commitment to Better Roads Ahead here in Queen Creek.”

The Crismon Road extension is just one of the projects in the town’s infrastructure improvement plan (IIP). The Town Council approved 10-year IIP identifies $195 million in roadway needs, adding 91 new lane miles through 41 projects, a release states.

The follow roadway projects are currently under construction:

Ellsworth and Queen Creek Intersection (Phase 2): Widening Ellsworth Road to three lanes in each direction with a center turn lane and bike lanes from Walnut to Germann roads and softening the curve at Queen Creek Road (this project is in coordination with private development). Anticipated to be complete in early 2019.

Power Road — Brooks Farm to Ocotillo: Widening Power Road to three lanes in each direction with a center turn lane, sidewalks and bike lanes. Improvements also include undergrounding utilities and a box culvert crossing (bridge) at the Sonoqui Wash. Construction is anticipated to be complete in early 2019.

Riggs Road — Recker to Meridian: The Maricopa County Department of Transportation is improving Riggs Road from Recker to Meridian roads in partnership with the Town of Queen Creek.

The improvements are being completed in phases. Widening of Riggs Road from Power to Hawes is underway and anticipated to be complete in late 2018. The final phase, from Crismon to Meridian, is also underway and anticipated to be complete summer 2019.

The Riggs Road corridor will serve as a major access point for the southeast portion of Town, and will help improve transportation throughout Queen Creek and the region.

