Queen Creek hosting blood drive on Sept. 11

Give the gift of life in honor of the National Day of Service and Remembrance by donating blood at the Town of Queen Creek’s blood drive.

Vitalant’s bloodmobile will be at Queen Creek Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road, on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to a release.

Schedule an appointment online at BloodHero.com using QueenCreek as the sponsor code. Donors can also complete the Health History Questionnaire online prior to their appointment.

Donors are encouraged to drink plenty of water and eat a hearty meal before their donation, the release states

For more information about United Blood Services, go to UnitedBloodServices.org. To stay updated on news and events, go to QueenCreek.org or follow the town on Facebook.com/QueenCreek and Twitter.com/TownofQC.

