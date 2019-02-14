Queen Creek hosts day of activities in honor of Entrepreneur Week

In celebration of PHX East Valley Entrepreneur Week, the Queen Creek Economic Development Department is hosting a day of activities to inspire, educate and promote current and future businesses.

On Thursday, Feb. 21, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with local experts and other entrepreneurs.

The free workshop will be held at 2 p.m. at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Reservations are required.

Three topics will be featured: Exploring entrepreneurship, StartSmart – resources for setting up a business and innovative small-scale manufacturing businesses in Queen Creek.

The workshop will be followed by networking at Old Ellsworth Brewing Co. and Hacknight at Gangplank Queen Creek. To register or find out additional information, go to Eventbrite.

During PHX East Valley Entrepreneur Week, the region’s other five cities and towns – Chandler, Mesa, Tempe, Maricopa and Apache Junction – will also host a series of free workshops to help existing businesses grow and get startups off the ground. To reserve a free space at any of the events, visit Phxeastvalley.eventbrite.com.

For more information about Queen Creek’s Economic Development Department, go to QueenCreek.org/InvesttheQC or Twitter.com/InvesttheQC. For detailed information about investment opportunities in Queen Creek, go to InvestTheQC.com. To view a list of new businesses coming to town, go to QueenCreek.org/NewBusinesses.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.