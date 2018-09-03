Queen Creek invites residents, businesses to participate in annual trunk or treat event

The Town of Queen Creek is hosting its annual trunk or treat event Saturday, Oct. 20 where the town is encouraging businesses to participate in the event’s store front decorating contest or the trick or treat portion.

Trunk or Treat provides a safe and unique opportunity for families to enjoy an inexpensive evening of Halloween fun, a press release states, and will be from 5-9 p.m. on Ellsworth Road north of Ocotillo Road.

The event draws more than 10,000 attendees and includes trick or treating on Trunk or Treat Street, carnival games, horse and canine costume contest, entertainment and more, according to a release.

Businesses must preregister to participate with the fee for the decorating contest is $10 and $25 for trick or treating, a discount is available for businesses that participate in both.

In addition to a listing on the event’s website, participating businesses will also be listed on the event map, encouraging event attendees to checkout this feature of Trunk or Treat. The deadline for registration is Thursday, Sept. 13.

Registered businesses participating in the decorating contest must have their store front decorated on or before Oct. 20. Registered businesses participating in the Town Center trick or treating must remain open from 4:30-9 p.m. on Oct. 20.

The registration fee for trick or treating includes a limited supply of candy; additional candy provided by the business must be prepackaged and inspected by Town staff before distributing.

Other opportunities to get involved with Trunk or Treat include hosting a trunk on trunk or treat street where residents can dress in costume and decorate their car or trunk to take part in trunk or treat street. The town will provide candy and registration is $25 fee due by Sept. 13.

Another opportunity is hosting a carnival game where community groups, non-profits and businesses are invited to host a carnival booth for a fundraising activity. Registration and a $10 fee (plus 10 percent of proceeds) are due by Sept. 13.

