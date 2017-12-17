Queen Creek issues area travel advisory for Dec. 17-24

The town of Queen Creek has announced the following roadway restrictions for this week, Dec. 17-24:
- Riggs Road westbound lane shift between Ellsworth Road and Hawes Road for utility work. Dec. 6-20; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Sossaman Road northbound and southbound lane shift at Riggs Road for utility work. Dec. 06 – Dec. 30; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Riggs Road westbound lane shift at Sossaman Road for utility work. Dec. 6-30; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Sossaman Road northbound lane shift between Appleby Road and Peartree Lane for shoulder repair. Dec. 12-Jan. 2; 24-hour.
- Cloud Road eastbound and westbound lane shift between 214th Street and Crismon Road for utility work. Dec. 22-Jan. 5; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Ocotillo Road EB and westbound lane shift at 226th Street for re-striping work. Dec. 20; 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Combs Road eastbound lane shift at Warrior Way for sidewalk restoration. Dec. 18-22; 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Power Road northbound and southbound lane shift at Riggs Road intersection for utility work. Dec. 22-Jan. 5; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Rittenhouse Road eastbound lane shift between 191st Street and Sossaman Road for boring. Dec. 18-29; 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Sossaman Road northbound and southbound lane shift at Rittenhouse Road for boring. Dec. 18-29; 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
•There will be eastbound and westbound lane shifts at various locations — Ocotillo Road, Combs Road, Sossaman Road and Rittenhouse Road — for shoulder improvements. Dec. 11-20; 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Note: Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without prior notice. Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic.