Queen Creek issues area travel advisory for Jan. 2-7

The town of Queen Creek has issued the following information about area roadway restrictions:
- Sossaman Road northbound lane shift between Appleby Road and Peartree Lane for shoulder repair, 24-hour, Dec. 12-Jan. 2
- Power Road northbound and southbound lane shift at Victoria Street for sewer line install, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 26-Jan. 5
- Cloud Road eastbound and westbound lane shift between 214th Street and Crismon Road for utility work, 24-hour, Dec. 18-Jan. 20
- Power Road northbound and southbound lane shift at Riggs Road intersection for utility work, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 22-Jan. 5
- Ellsworth Road southbound lane shift between Via De Palmas and Empire Boulevard for utility work, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 22-Jan. 2
- Riggs Road westbound lane shift between Ellsworth Road and Hawes Road for utility work, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 22-Jan. 2
- Chandler Heights eastbound and westbound lane shift at Power Road for boring, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 26-Jan. 5
Note: Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without prior notice. Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic.
For more information, visit the town’s website or call 480-358-3000.