Queen Creek issues area travel advisory for Jan. 22-28

The town of Queen Creek has announced the following roadway restrictions for the week of Jan. 22-28:
- Sossaman Road northbound lane shift between Aster Drive and Peartree Lane for paving. 24-hour, Jan. 16-26
- Victoria Lane eastbound and westbound lane shift between Ellsworth Loop Road and 202 Pl for striping crosswalk. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Jan. 23-26
- Ellsworth Road southbound lane shift at Queen Creek Road for manhole repair. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Jan. 23
Empire Road westbound lane shift between Ellsworth and Sossaman roads for shoulder improvements. 24-hour, Jan. 22-Feb. 02
- Rittenhouse Road northbound and southbound lane shifts with a northbound left turn lane restriction at Riggs and Combs roads for pothole work. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Jan. 23-Feb. 2
- Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound lane shifts with southbound left turn lane restrictions at Via De Palmas for intersection improvements. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Jan. 19-Feb. 9
Note: Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without prior notice. Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic.
For more information, visit the town’s website at queencreek.org or call 480-358-3000. The town’s municipal offices are open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday.