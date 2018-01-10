Queen Creek issues area travel advisory for Jan. 9-14

The town of Queen Creek has issued the following information about area roadway restrictions for Jan. 9-14:
- Cloud Road eastbound and westbound lane shift between 214th Street and Crismon Road for utility work: 24 hours a day, Dec. 18 – Jan. 20.
Note: Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without prior notice. Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic.
For more information, visit the town’s website or call 480-358-3000.