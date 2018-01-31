Queen Creek issues travel advisory for Jan. 30-Feb. 4

The town of Queen Creek has issued the following area roadway restrictions for the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 4:
- Empire Road westbound lane shift between Ellsworth Road and Sossaman Road for shoulder improvements: 24-hour, Jan. 22-Feb. 2.
- Rittenhouse Road northbound and southbound lane shifts with a northbound left turn lane restriction at Riggs and Combs roads for pothole work: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 23-Feb. 2.
- Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound lane shifts with southbound left turn lane restrictions at Via De Palmas for intersection improvements: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 19-Feb. 9.
- Germann Road eastbound lane shift at Ellsworth Road and lane shift northbound on Ellsworth Road at Germann Road for waterline install: 24-hour Jan. 31-March 2.
Note: Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without prior notice, according to a press release. Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic.
For more information, visit the town’s website or call 480-358-3000.