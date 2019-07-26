Queen Creek joins Valley Metro Regional Public Transportation Authority

Valley Metro offers vanpooling. (Valley Metro)

The Town of Queen Creek has joined the Valley Metro Regional Public Transportation Authority, which does not include Valley Metro Rail.

The Town Council on July 17 in a consent agenda approved an ordinance to join the group.

Valley Metro is a regional public transportation agency providing transit services to residents of metropolitan Phoenix. The RPTA does not require any dues to participate in membership.

“From regional bus, Light rail and paratransit service to alternative commuter solutions, Valley Metro’s core mission is to develop and operate a network of transit services and exists to connect communities and enhance lives,” Heather Wilkey, the town’s intergovernmental relations manager, said in a memo to the council.

“This request for membership is limited to participation in Valley Metro Regional Public Transportation Authority and does not include membership to Valley Metro Rail,” she said.

Member agencies of RPTA include Avondale, Buckeye, Chandler, El Mirage, Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Glendale, Goodyear, Maricopa County, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Surprise, Tempe, Tolleson, Wickenburg and Youngtown, she said.

“Both the town’s Transportation Master Plan as well as the Transit Feasibility Study identify the need for the promotion of vanpools and a circulator service within Queen Creek by 2021 and exploring express route service to nearby transit centers and downtown Phoenix by 2026,” Ms. Wilkey said.

“Due to the above-mentioned goals and the ongoing conversations with respect to the next Regional Transportation Plan, staff is recommending we engage with Valley Metro to ensure the town’s interests are protected and we are not reliant on our fellow neighbors directing transit policy on our behalf,” she said.

