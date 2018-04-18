Queen Creek kicks-off second phase of Riggs Road extension

The Town of Queen Creek hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, April 18 to kick-off phase two of the Riggs Road project, which will extend Riggs Road from Crismon Road to Meridian Road.
The hopes of this extension is to provide an east-west connector for Queen Creek and the region, according to a press release. The town is leading this phase of the project
The Riggs Road extension is a two-phase project with construction and costs being split between the Maricopa County Department of Transportation and Queen Creek. MCDOT recently completed the first phase from Ellsworth Road to Crismon Road.
“As a young, growing community, roadway improvements continue to be a top priority, with a focus on enhancing our east-west and north-south connectors,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in a prepared statement.
“This project has involved quite a bit of coordination and partnerships, two key elements of a successful roadway project. We appreciate everyone who has made the important project possible.”
In addition to MCDOT completing the first phase of the Riggs Road expansion, the town has been working with Pinal County to realign the Riggs Road and Rittenhouse Road intersection, hoping to enhance traffic flow in the area, a release states.
The project also includes the Union Pacific Railroad as the intersection improvements will include a full crossing, also improving traffic flow and increase safety.
The Riggs Road extension is anticipated to finish in spring 2019. The new roadway will include two westbound lanes, one eastbound lane, bike lanes, curb and a sidewalk on the north.
The roadway will be expanded to six lanes as development occurs in the area, with the new developments paying for the expansion.
“Not only will Riggs Road serve as an important east-west connector, it will provide an important alternate route during the Rittenhouse Road improvements,” Queen Creek Public Works Director Troy White said in a prepared statement.
“Widening Rittenhouse Road, south of Ocotillo Road, requires expanding the bridge at the Queen Creek Wash to four lanes and improving the bridge requires a complete closure of Rittenhouse Road. That project is currently being designed and will begin construction once the Riggs Road extension is complete.”
Jacob Engineering completed the design for Riggs Road and Kimley-Horn & Associates completed the design for the area just north of the Rittenhouse/Riggs intersection, with DCS Contracting completing the construction of phase two.
The Riggs Road extension is just one of the improvements in the town’s infrastructure improvement plan.
The Town Council approved IIP identifies $195 million in roadway needs, adding 91 new lane miles through 41 projects over the next 10 years. Projects within the IIP are prioritized based on traffic volume and availability of alternate routes.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.