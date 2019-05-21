Queen Creek law enforcement agreement before supervisors May 22

A Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputy outside an area school.(Submitted photo)

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on May 22 is to vote on the law enforcement agreement between the sheriff’s office and the Town of Queen Creek.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Supervisors’ Auditorium, 205 W. Jefferson in Phoenix.

The annualized value of the agreement for FY 2019 is $7,124,083.48, subject to pro-rating, plus estimated one-time costs of $281,917 that will be deferred to FY 2020. The annualized value of the contract for FY 2020 is $8,309,671.94, subject to pro-rating, plus estimated one-time costs of $281,814. The FY 2020 total includes a 3% charge applied to operating, new to the agreement.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has been providing law enforcement services to the Town of Queen Creek for more than 20 years. The agreement, if approved, will be supported with 52 MCSO employees, according to the agenda.

The agreement is effective retroactive to Jan. 1, 2019 through June 30, 2022, with up to three one-year automatic renewals.



The agreement increases level of service to 5.4 beats beginning the second half of FY 2019, Jan. 1-June 30. This increase in level of service results in the establishment of two additional law-enforcement officer positions, two additional law enforcement sergeants and one additional law enforcement lieutenant, plus vehicles and equipment, the agenda states.

The agreement also provides a second increase in level of service beginning with FY 2020, July 1, to six full beats, resulting in the establishment of three additional law-enforcement officer positions plus vehicles and equipment. The town will be charged on a pro-rated basis for both FY 2019 and FY 2020 until contracted staffing levels are met.



The agreement approves six additions to the fleet for which the town will reimburse the county full vehicle purchase and get-ready costs. The town will fund vehicle replacement through charges included in the annualized costs in a cost worksheet.



