Queen Creek links blood drive to National Day of Service

Aug 20th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Queen Creek encourages residents to give the gift of life in honor of the National Day of Service and Remembrance by donating blood at the town’s blood drive.

The United Blood Services’ Bloodmobile will be at Queen Creek Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11.

Appointments can be scheduled at BloodHero.com, using “Queen Creek” as the sponsor code.

Donors also can complete a health history questionnaire online prior to their appointment. Drink “plenty of water and eat a hearty meal” before donating blood, according to a release.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie