Queen Creek links blood drive to National Day of Service

Queen Creek encourages residents to give the gift of life in honor of the National Day of Service and Remembrance by donating blood at the town’s blood drive.

The United Blood Services’ Bloodmobile will be at Queen Creek Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11.

Appointments can be scheduled at BloodHero.com, using “Queen Creek” as the sponsor code.

Donors also can complete a health history questionnaire online prior to their appointment. Drink “plenty of water and eat a hearty meal” before donating blood, according to a release.

