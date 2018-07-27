Queen Creek lists 10 projects affecting town travel

Town officials advise drivers to be aware of several projects, from paving work to manhole repairs, that could affect travel in the next week and beyond.

Lane shifts along northbound and southbound Ellsworth Road between the entrance to the San Tan flats and Empire Road intersection will be required for paving 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 3. Utility work will result in eastbound and westbound lane shifts on Empire Road between Ellsworth Road and Creekside Lane, 24 hours, through Friday, Aug. 3. Riggs Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts will take place from Power to Hawes roads for roadway improvements, 24 hours through Monday, Nov. 12. Sossaman Road will be closed at the Riggs Road intersection for removal and installation of asphalt. 4 p.m.-5 a.m. through Monday, July 30. Northbound and southbound lane shifts will be required on Power Road between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms for road improvements, 24 hours through Wednesday 31. Cloud Road widening work will result in eastbound and westbound lane shifts and flaggers being present between 214th Street and Crismon Road, 24 hours through Sunday, Sept. 16. Sossaman Road northbound and southbound lane shifts will be required between Appleby Road and Twin Acres Drive for roadway improvements, 24 hours through Wednesday, Aug. 1. Century Link work will cause southbound lane shifts along southbound Ellsworth Road between Chandler Heights and Empire roads, 10 p.m.-6 a.m. through Friday. Aug. 3. Manholes will be repaired through Tuesday, July 31, requiring full-day lane shifts on northbound Ellsworth Road and eastbound San Tan Boulevard. Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound lane shifts will be required between Fulton Parkway and Germann Road along with eastbound and westbound lane shifts and turn lane restrictions at the Germann Road and Ellsworth Road intersection for irrigation installation, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, July 30-31.

Queen Creek officials stated in a release that the nature of the work may require changes in the dates and times, and they urge drivers to obey signs and personnel at construction locations.

