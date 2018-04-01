Queen Creek looks to expand rec opportunities through public-private partnerships

The Town of Queen Creek is planning to expand its recreation opportunities through public and private partnerships.
During its town council meeting on March 21, Queen Creek discussed in executive session the partnerships that could be part of its Parks, Trails and Outdoor Master Plan.
Although the town could not comment on what was discussed in executive session, town officials provided a status update on the master plan, which proposes five parks in the future. Part of the discussion involved impact fees to help fund future parks such as through construction fees, hiking and trails fees and transportation fees.
The proposed park land being targeted for expansion with the addition of other leagues and sports through public and private partnerships is town-owned property on 91 acres along Queen Creek Road west of Signal Butte and north of Queen Creek Road. The property is being farmed by the Barney family.
No votes were taken on any partnerships under consideration during the March 21 council meeting following executive session, but the parks master plan issue could be back before town council as early as May, according to Queen Creek spokesperson and Recreation Director Marnie Schubert.
“We’re looking to double our inventory of parkspace as we grow to remain family-friendly for more recreation opportunities,” Schubert said. “We’re planning on partnering with more leagues who would be able to use our parks. We’re a family community, and being able to serve more families with children who play sports and other sports leagues is always a plus.”
The forthcoming park along Queen Creek Road will be focused on hosting tournaments for sports such as baseball, softball and soccer, Ms. Schubert said.
Queen Creek does not have any in-house recreation programs, but leagues such as San Tan Football, Queen Creek Heat Softball and Queen Creek Little League use the fields at Desert Mountain Park and Founder’s Park, Queen Creek’s two existing parks.
Queen Creek plans to open Mansel Carter Oasis Park in September, a 48-acre site at 196th Street and Appleby Road, near Ocotillo and Sossaman roads.
Mansel Carter was a businessman and prospector. A native of Ohio, Mr. Carter later lived in Arizona. He also was known as “Man of the Mountain.” In 1987, soon after Mr. Carter died at age 85, he was named among “Arizona Legends”.
The San Tan Historical Society of Queen Creek recognized his gravesite in the Gold Mountain of the San Tan Mountain Regional Park.
Mansel Carter Oasis Park will address the town’s most immediate needs first, including lighted youth baseball/softball fields, lighted multi-purpose field for soccer and football, playground, splash pad, walking trail, and restrooms and concessions.
Plans for each park site are conceptual and may change prior to the start of any construction. A timeline has not been established for the construction of any future park sites as part of the master plan, town officials say.
The Parks, Trails and Outdoor Master Plan project has been managed by the town’s Parks and Recreation Department and the combined efforts of two consulting firms, EPG, Inc. and J2, who specialize in parks and recreation planning.
Queen Creek’s Master Parks Plan was last approved in 2007, Ms, Schubert said.
