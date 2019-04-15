Queen Creek makes changes to parks, recreation rental prices, policies

Desert Mountain Park (File photo)

On the recommendation of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, the Town of Queen Creek made changes to some rental fees and policies in the town.



The Town Council approved on consent the addition of ramada rental policies of two of the four Founders’ Park shade structures and the ability to rent the entire splash pad. It also approved on consent an increase in sport field rental fees.



The council rendered these approvals at its April 3 Town Council Meeting in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

Sport field rentals



The increase in sport field rental fees will include a $2 per hour increase to Official Youth Sports Partners; a $6 per hour increase to out-of-season sports leagues; and a $10 per hour increase for general renters. The new fees will go into effect July 1.



An in season sport is defined as football in the fall (Aug. 1 through the first Saturday in December); soccer in the winter (second Saturday in December to the second Saturday of March); and baseball and softball in the spring (March 15 through July 31).



The new fees will affect the fields at Desert Mountain Park, Founders’ Park and Mansel Carter Oasis Park, according to a town staff report to council. With the opening of Oasis Park, the town’s sport fields increased by two multi-purpose fields, two baseball fields and two softball fields.



Town staff shared figures regarding the potential revenue impacts of the increase had they applied to fiscal year 2018. In those parameters, the town estimates it would have had a $30,140 increase. For fiscal year 2020, the town estimates $47,310 revenue increase.



Some of the town’s justifications included users of facilities should cover more of the costs and higher level of service is required for site supervision, which higher fees could pay for this increase.



This is the first price change in seven years as the town changed its prices for the Youth Sports Partners. About 15 years ago, the town changed prices overall.

Splash pad



The town added two splash pad shade structures and the splash pad at Founders’ Park to its ramada rentals policies. This addition included a list of several new policies regarding the shade structures and the splash pad.



The Queen Creek Splash Pad has an array of water features, shade structures and tables. (Photo courtesy of the Town of Queen Creek)

Some of those policies included the limiting of splash pad reservations to non-holiday weekdays from March to May and August to October, meaning residents can’t reserve it on the weekends, holidays or in June and July. There will also be a two-hour minimum for renting, and reservations can be made two years in advance.



In October, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee recommended the Town Council approve the rental of the red shade structure and the green structure at $20 per hour for residents and non-profits; and $30 per hour for non-residents and commercial use.



The committee also recommended approval of the Founders’ Park splash pad rental for $150 per hour for residents/non-profits and $225 per hour for non-residents.



The PRAC also requested town staff to draft policies for the new rentals and add them to the existing ramada rental policies.



The green shade structure has a 30 seating capacity, three round picnic tables, two full benches and two backless benches. The small red shade structure has a 24-person seating capacity with two round picnic tables, two full benches and two backless benches.



The other two shade structures — the large red one and the blue one — will continue to be open for public use.