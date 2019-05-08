Queen Creek makes economic development, small business focus at council meeting

Town Center in Queen Creek encompasses nearly 900 acres offering commercial, entertainment and housing options. (Submitted photo)

Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney presented two proclamations about economic development and small business week and the Town Council approved several ordinances regarding the subjects at the town’s May 1 council meeting.



Updates to conditional use permits and the site plan review size requirements makes it easier and faster for businesses to navigate the town process, a press release claims.



The CUP amendment allows select businesses in commercially zoned areas to be handled administratively, potentially reducing the timeline by two to three months. Similarly, the site plan review amendment increases administrative authority for non-residential site plans from five to 10 acres.



As part of the proclamations, Mr. Barney said National Small Business Week highlights programs and services available to entrepreneurs.



“Queen Creek has many small businesses, and the town supports and joins in this national effort to help America’s small businesses do what they do best — grow their business, create jobs and ensure that our communities remain as vibrant tomorrow as they are today,” Mr. Barney said.



Economic Development Week is part of a national initiative to increase awareness of local programs that create jobs, advance career development opportunities and increase quality of life in communities, according to a press release.



“Here in Queen Creek we have a thriving community with a unique blend of local businesses, restaurants, events, agriculture and entertainment,” Mr. Barney said



These are just two recent examples of how the town is providing opportunities for business development. Last year, the town’s application submittal and review process was improved by expanding the online Development Nexus portal.



Benefits of the completely electronic application submittal system, according to a release, include reduced costs for printing, shipping and fewer trips to Town Hall for customers.



The process is also more efficient, the town claims, with concurrent reviews by all departments and consolidated correction reports, saving both the applicant and the Town time.



The Town of Queen Creek actively works to attract quality businesses to the area because they will create jobs, advance career development opportunities and increase the quality of life in the community, according to a release.



By creating an environment that makes it easier to establish and expand a business, the town is amplifying its economic development efforts.



This past year the town’s Economic Development Department became an accredited economic development organization through the International Economic Development Council.

