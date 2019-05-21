Queen Creek makes final plat approvals for Ovation at Meridian

The Queen Creek Town Council approved three final plats for a trio of parcels in the subdivision Ovation at Meridian.

The approval came on consent at the Town Council’s Wednesday, May 15 meeting at the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

Parcels S2, T and U are within the private gated subdivision Ovation at Meridian, a 780-lot master planned active adult residential community. These parcels add up to 220 of the community’s lots over 57.6 acres. The parcels are east of Meridian Road and south of Via del Jardin.

Parcel S2 has 83 lots over 16.9 acres while the 83 lots in Parcel H cover 28.8 acres. Parcel T has 60 lots over 11.9 acres.

Parcel S2 has underlying R1-5 zoning, which allows up to five dwelling units per acre, and Parcel T has R1-4 zoning, which allows up to four dwelling units per acre. Parcel U has R1-7 zoning, allowing up to 7,000 square feet per dwelling unit.

There are plans for offsite roadway improvements adjacent to the property.

In 2014, the town approved the increase of lot coverage for two of the property’s lots. Three years later, the town approved the Active Adult at Meridian Planned Area Development.

Later that year, the Planning Commission approved the Ovation at Meridian preliminary plat and the Ovation at Meridian Clubhouse and Recreation Area Major Site Plan.