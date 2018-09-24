Queen Creek maps 12 areas with road restrictions

A dozen areas of Queen Creek will be affected this week and next by traffic restrictions for a variety of projects, including road widening and electrical work and pothole repairs.

Riggs Road drivers will experience eastbound and westbound lane shifts for road improvements from Power to Hawes roads daily though Monday, Nov. 12. Power Road northbound and southbound lane shifts between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms will occur as the road is being improved through Wednesday, Oct. 31. Ironwood Road southbound lane shifts will be required daily through Friday, Sept. 28, at Ocotillo Road for driveway installation. Gas line installation will require eastbound and westbound lane shifts along Germann Road from Ellsworth to Crismon roads through Friday, Sept. 28. Grading work will require road shoulder closures at Ocotillo Road and Signal Butte through Friday, Sept. 28. Ocotillo Road’s eastbound shoulder will be closed at Prince Avenue for curb and gutter work through Friday, 28. Power Road northbound and Chandler Heights westbound lane shifts will be required at the intersection for right turn lane installation through Friday, Sept. 28. Pothole work will cause lanes shifts along Cloud Road eastbound and westbound between Signal Butte and Rittenhouse roads, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Wednesday, Sept. 26. Rittenhouse Road northbound and southbound lane shifts between Ocotillo Road and Pickett Street will be required for bore and pothole work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Wednesday, Sept. 26. Rittenhouse Road northbound and southbound lane shifts and flagging operations will be in place 8 p.m.-5 a.m. through Thursday, Sept. 27, between Combs Road and the Alliance Lumber entrance for temporary road widening. A northbound lane shift along Ellsworth Road at Fulton Parkway will be required for electrical work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, Oct. 1-5. 220th Street northbound and southbound lane shifts at Ocotillo Road will be required for boring and utility work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 5.

Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without notice, town officials stated in a release.

