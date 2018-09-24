Queen Creek maps 12 areas with road restrictions

A dozen areas of Queen Creek will be affected this week and next by traffic restrictions for a variety of projects, including road widening and electrical work and pothole repairs.
- Riggs Road drivers will experience eastbound and westbound lane shifts for road improvements from Power to Hawes roads daily though Monday, Nov. 12.
- Power Road northbound and southbound lane shifts between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms will occur as the road is being improved through Wednesday, Oct. 31.
- Ironwood Road southbound lane shifts will be required daily through Friday, Sept. 28, at Ocotillo Road for driveway installation.
- Gas line installation will require eastbound and westbound lane shifts along Germann Road from Ellsworth to Crismon roads through Friday, Sept. 28.
- Grading work will require road shoulder closures at Ocotillo Road and Signal Butte through Friday, Sept. 28.
- Ocotillo Road’s eastbound shoulder will be closed at Prince Avenue for curb and gutter work through Friday, 28.
- Power Road northbound and Chandler Heights westbound lane shifts will be required at the intersection for right turn lane installation through Friday, Sept. 28.
- Pothole work will cause lanes shifts along Cloud Road eastbound and westbound between Signal Butte and Rittenhouse roads, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Wednesday, Sept. 26.
- Rittenhouse Road northbound and southbound lane shifts between Ocotillo Road and Pickett Street will be required for bore and pothole work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Wednesday, Sept. 26.
- Rittenhouse Road northbound and southbound lane shifts and flagging operations will be in place 8 p.m.-5 a.m. through Thursday, Sept. 27, between Combs Road and the Alliance Lumber entrance for temporary road widening.
- A northbound lane shift along Ellsworth Road at Fulton Parkway will be required for electrical work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, Oct. 1-5.
- 220th Street northbound and southbound lane shifts at Ocotillo Road will be required for boring and utility work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 5.
Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without notice, town officials stated in a release.
