Queen Creek maps 9 areas for driver caution

Town officials advise drivers in Queen Creek to be aware for lane shifts this week that will be caused by a variety of projects along local roads.

Riggs Road eastbound and westbound lanes shifts will be required 24 hours daily from Power to Hawes roads for roadway improvements through Monday, Nov. 12. Road improvement work will force lanes to be shifted along Power Road, northbound and southbound, between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms, 24 hours daily through Wednesday, Oct. 31. Flaggers will be present and lane shifts will be necessary along Cloud Road, eastbound and westbound, between 214th Street and Crismon Road for widening work. The road changes will be in place 24 hours through Sunday, Sept. 16. Northbound and southbound lane shifts along Sossaman Road will be in place 24 hours daily between Appleby Road and Twin Acres Drive for roadway improvements through Friday, Aug. 31. Driveway installation work with require southbound lane shifts along Ironwood Road at Ocotillo Road. 24 hours through Friday, Sept. 7. Germann Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts from Ellsworth Road to Crismon Road will be required for gas line install. 24 hours through Friday, 28. Electrical work will force northbound lane shifts on Ellsworth Road between Rittenhouse Road and Queen Creek Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Sept. 12. Ellsworth Road also will have lane shifts northbound between Queen Creek Road and Germann Road for SRP pole removal through 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28. Hawes Road northbound and southbound lane shifts will be required 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Chandler Heights Road for fire line work through Friday, Sept. 7.

Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without notice, according to town officials.

