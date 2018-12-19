Queen Creek, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office encourage fireworks safety

Fireworks can be festive and exciting, but it is important to know the laws and risks associated with the use of them.

The Town of Queen Creek and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 – Queen Creek remind residents that not all fireworks are legal in Arizona.

Legal consumer fireworks include ground and sparkling devices, according to a release.

“Consumer fireworks that continue to be illegal for use in Arizona include firecrackers and any devices that go into the air (sky rockets/bottle rockets, reloadable shell devices, aerials and single-tube devices that are shot up into the air),” according to the release.

If you suspect illegal fireworks are being used in your neighborhood, call the MCSO District 6 – Queen Creek non-emergency number immediately at 602-876-1011.

Fireworks will be sold in stores throughout the Town of Queen Creek, but the town has an ordinance that restricts the use of fireworks within the town limits to Dec. 24 through Jan. 3.

Consumer fireworks are only allowed on private property and individuals who use, discharge or ignite permissible consumer fireworks are responsible and liable for expenses as a result of any emergency response that is required, according to the release.

“Fireworks can cause serious burns and injuries. The National Fire Protection Association reports approximately 18,500 fires are caused by fireworks each year and nearly 13,000 people are treated at the hospital for firework related injuries in 2017,” according to the release.

To reduce risks associated with consumer fireworks, Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department recommends the following safety tips:

Adults should always supervise fireworks activities. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 1,200 degrees and can cause serious injuries.

Avoid buying fireworks that come in brown-paper packaging

Never have any portion of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Move back to a safe distance immediately after lighting.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not fully functioned.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

Light fireworks one at a time then move back quickly.

Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

After fireworks fully complete their functioning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding to prevent a trash fire.

Fireworks can also pose a risk to pets. The following safety tips are recommended for pets:

Do not take your pet to fireworks displays.

Provide a safe area away from loud noises.

Do not place glow sticks or jewelry on your pet.

Never use fireworks around your pet and be aware of your neighbors’ pets.

Have your pet properly identified with a microchip and/or ID tag.

“Remember during your time of celebration that fireworks are dangerous. Leaving fireworks to the professionals is the safest option,” according to the release.

