Queen Creek may name splash pad shade structures at Founders’ Park

Naming splash pad shade structures at Founders’ Park is to be discussed at the Nov. 13 meeting of the Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the San Tan Conference Room in the Municipal Services Building, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road.

The committee is to make a recommendation to the town council on naming of the splash pad shade structures.

The Queen Creek splash pad closed for the season on Nov. 1 and will reopen in March 2019.

The splash pad is at Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road, across the street from Town Hall. It features various above-ground water features.

The advisory committee on Nov. 13 is to also discuss and make a recommendation to the Queen Creek Town Council on adding the splash pad shade structures at Founders’ Park to the ramada rental policies and make a recommendation on sport-field rental fees, according to the meeting’s agenda.

The purpose of the parks and recreation advisory committee is to assist and advise Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Department staff. The advisory committee also acts in an advisory capacity to the Town Council in the development and review of goals and objectives for Queen Creek’s parks, trails and open spaces as well as recreational programs and events, according to queencreek.org.

